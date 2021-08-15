 Skip to main content

Greenlight to Freedom--book launch team

 



Comrade, do you have a dissenting opinion? (2021-07-09 The Korea Times)

  Comrade, do you have a dissenting opinion? (koreatimes.co.kr)
Healing the Heart: How One Program Empowers North Korean Refugees to Find Their Own Voices

  https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IyAxNx0CBvg1hSJVnIEUk https://anchor.fm/robert-huish/episodes/Healing-the-Heart-How-One-Program-Empowers-North-Korean-Refugees-to-Find-Their-Own-Voices-e11aqgo
#impact Podcast feature about TNKR!

#hashtagimpact writes: "TNKR was chosen to highlight Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education. The goal is to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”  As you listen to this episode, you will hear Eunkoo and Casey talk about the hardships many North Korean refugees face when adjusting to life outside of North Korea. It is important that we have organizations like TNKR to advocate and empower them directly with these educational opportunities so that they can gain skills and confidence as students to live a normal life like everyone else." https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/
Busy week for fakers

What about "No" would they not understand? The Korea Times identifies a new problem: freeloading Koreans visiting relatives in America. The cause: it is now easier for Koreans to travel to America because of a visa waiver. 1) I am amazed at some of the people that reporters can find and about the things people will say to reporters. Complaining because you can't say no to family? Even if I did want to complain about such a thing I would not do so to a reporter. 2) Perhaps Koreans need a return to the good old days, back to 1987 when martial law prevented most Koreans from traveling abroad without a good reason (education, religion or business). A great thing about freedom is that we can complain about trivial things, and even be taking seriously by reporters. When Koreans were living under dictators they wished for the chance to travel abroad. 3) The most obvious solution, besides saying no the first time relatives and friends ask: Say no the second and third times
Suffering, South vs. North Korea (Parts 1&2)

Check my blog at the Korea Times, Ken Eom is everywhere! Part 1 Part 2 Full speech is here Support FSI: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
