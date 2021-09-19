 Skip to main content

Eunhee Park livestream

I had a great time joining Eunhee Park for a livechat on her YouTube channel.

 





Happy Birthday Day for me! Here's your To-Do List!

  Happy Birthday Day to me! Here's your To-Do List!  1) Pre-order my book https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi   2) Read my Korea Times column in Friday's newspaper. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_314762.html   3) Watch me battle on YouTube LIve with Cherie Yang! From 10 am KST, 8 pm US CT. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcoJKPWNBqYlx2WMIe-fug   4) Watch this incredible video of testimonials. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55n2PeuK64&list=PLn7xtnmarHFrDqyLq5cle7PSE210zHXLE
FSI volunteer and donor Jennifer Bowman

FSI volunteer and donor Jennifer Bowman My first year in Korea a friend of mine gave me a copy of a book called, “Nothing to Envy.” I was completely consumed by the stories of the six North Koreans who eventually escaped to freedom. Their real-life experiences hit me in a way similar to the first time I read stories detailing Nazi concentration camps, the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, or the excruciating details of Idi Amin’s reign. But the thing that was different this time is that this regime under which these humans suffered so greatly, is still very much alive. A quick trip to the DMZ and I could literally gaze across the border into one of the world’s most repressive states, where right at this moment someone could be publicly executed for simply watching a South Korean drama. I felt compelled to get involved somehow. I searched any and all organizations related to the North Korea issue. Despite the best of intentions, outside organizations are often limited in their un
2019-09-06 Interesting Person of the Week

  2019-09-06, I was the "Interesting Person of the Week" on TBSeFM, interviewed by former National Assembly member Jasmine Lee. We  first met about six years ago when she was in the National Assembly, but we lost contact a few years ago when I changed jobs and went through a cell phone change. We were in-studio, live on the air, for the “Interesting Person of the Week” feature on Jasmine Lee’s show, 10 Everyday. Podcast: https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/106/clips/12008 The main thing I liked about it: The interview was interactive. She wasn’t just interviewing by going down a list of questions, then jabbing at me occasionally. She had her own thoughts and experiences and would mention them within the context of what I was saying. When she introduced me, I was tempted to say, “If I’m so interesting, why did you wait to interview me? I didn’t get interesting until this week???” Well, even Michael Jordan wasn't MVP every year even though he is one of the all-time greats!
2018-07-22 Former NK diplomat Thae Yong-ho presentation at TNKR forum

About 40 TNKR volunteers and fans gathered for a donor appreciation event featuring former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho. It was quite an honor to host an event with a person who may be the highest ranking North Korean diplomat to escape. He addressed the theme: "Understanding North Korea: How Information Can Change North Koreans" at a forum that was sponsored by UniKorea. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Thae has joined the TNKR Book Club! He has agreed to sign copies of his book (in Korean) for TNKR donors and fundraisers. The English version of the book is forthcoming. He addressed many high-level issues related to North Korea, but of course I asked him about TNKR. He gave a fantastic response , demonstrating that he really does understand the way TNKR operates, and that he respects what our team and volunteers have built. Mr. Thae speaking about TNKR:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-15Bvdq8yY&list=PL-6_xImxyTAJw3qeFJBXFv6fSCFEOb9eG&index=1 A b
YouTube Live with Cherie Yang

  Check  Cherie from North Korea - YouTube
