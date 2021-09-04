 Skip to main content

FSI volunteer and donor Jennifer Bowman My first year in Korea a friend of mine gave me a copy of a book called, “Nothing to Envy.” I was completely consumed by the stories of the six North Koreans who eventually escaped to freedom. Their real-life experiences hit me in a way similar to the first time I read stories detailing Nazi concentration camps, the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, or the excruciating details of Idi Amin’s reign. But the thing that was different this time is that this regime under which these humans suffered so greatly, is still very much alive. A quick trip to the DMZ and I could literally gaze across the border into one of the world’s most repressive states, where right at this moment someone could be publicly executed for simply watching a South Korean drama. I felt compelled to get involved somehow. I searched any and all organizations related to the North Korea issue. Despite the best of intentions, outside organizations are often limited in their un
  Comrade, do you have a dissenting opinion? (koreatimes.co.kr)
Check my blog at the Korea Times, Ken Eom is everywhere! Part 1 Part 2 Full speech is here Support FSI: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
  Happy Birthday Day to me! Here's your To-Do List!  1) Pre-order my book https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi   2) Read my Korea Times column in Friday's newspaper. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_314762.html   3) Watch me battle on YouTube LIve with Cherie Yang! From 10 am KST, 8 pm US CT. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcoJKPWNBqYlx2WMIe-fug   4) Watch this incredible video of testimonials. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55n2PeuK64&list=PLn7xtnmarHFrDqyLq5cle7PSE210zHXLE
Busy week for fakers

What about "No" would they not understand? The Korea Times identifies a new problem: freeloading Koreans visiting relatives in America. The cause: it is now easier for Koreans to travel to America because of a visa waiver. 1) I am amazed at some of the people that reporters can find and about the things people will say to reporters. Complaining because you can't say no to family? Even if I did want to complain about such a thing I would not do so to a reporter. 2) Perhaps Koreans need a return to the good old days, back to 1987 when martial law prevented most Koreans from traveling abroad without a good reason (education, religion or business). A great thing about freedom is that we can complain about trivial things, and even be taking seriously by reporters. When Koreans were living under dictators they wished for the chance to travel abroad. 3) The most obvious solution, besides saying no the first time relatives and friends ask: Say no the second and third times
