After nine months of twiddling their thumbs, the US IRS has finally approved our name change. Dead: Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center. Alive: Freedom Speakers International. Thanks in advance for the congratulations, but the best way to help us celebrate is by setting up a fundraiser. The slowness of the IRS has caused our organization financial harm, we have had some grant money and opportunities on hold because we had changed our name but it still wasn't recognized by the IRS. https://www.facebook.com/FreedomSpeakersIntl/fundraisers If you are in one of the countries where Facebook or GoFundMe have approved fundraising (South Korea isn't one of them), then you can set up a fundraiser. At last, because the IRS has finally approved this name change, it means that the fundraisers will say Freedom Speakers International instead of TNKR. We won't completely kill the TNKR name, we have a campaign to bring back private tutoring for North Korean refugees, but wi