Giving Tuesday Korea 2021--preparation

I had a great time speaking at Handong University in Pohang, Korea. They treated my speech like it was a big deal and treated me like I was a VIP. They insisted on even carrying my bags around. When I was on the train coming back to Seoul, I was wondering why I was returning. My schedule was arranged by FSI co-president Eunkoo Lee and Handong University staff. That meant I didn't have a free moment to myself. I had one meeting after another. Even if I had tried to get lost, it seemed there would have been someone from Handong University waiting there to point me in the right direction. I had a wonderful meeting with a North Korean refugee who drove 40 miles to meet me. She had recently learned about FSI. She gave me her book, which then started the fight. I saw the price of the book, so I insisted on buying it from her. Many people want free copies of a book, even though authors put so much time into them. Some people even ask for free copies before you finish the book. She refuse