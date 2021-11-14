Giving Tuesday Korea 2021--preparation

We had our first recording for Giving Tuesday Korea 2021.
Stay tuned for more details.
Yuna Jung
She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She is now joining Giving Tuesday Korea as an Advocacy Fellow.
Eunhee Park
She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She joined Giving Tuesday Korea in 2020 as an Advocacy Fellow.
Casey Lartigue Jr.
He's the founding Executive Director of Giving Tuesday Korea.
He did the recording in one take. That's probably because Eunkoo Lee, Liasion Director of Giving Tuesday Korea, wasn't there to correct him.
Lee Seungjoon
He's an active member of the FSI-Global High School Union.
