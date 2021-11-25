Sharon Jang, Guest Chef (2021-11-25)





North Korean refugee Sharon Jang was the guest chef at a South Korean restaurant on Wednesday. Sharon hopes to open a North Korean restaurant one day. Cooking for the public was a great experience and learning opportunity for her. Cooking for the public is different from cooking for your friends and colleagues.

Here are some scenes from her experience, as well as a short interview with her talking about the reality of being the Guest Chef.





Here's the video with her explaining why she wants to open a North Korean restaurant.



































