FSI co-founders honored by the Korea Hana Foundation

I gave a speech yesterday at an elementary school in the suburbs of Seoul. I gave a speech, but it seems that I went there to pose for photos and to sign autographs. I should have known that this would be unlike most speeches. The elementary school kids were already greeting me as soon as I walked in with a mixture of English and Korean. They were clearly enjoying my speech. No kidding, it was about Harvard University. I stole some of the points from a class that I took at Harvard, "The Idea and History of Harvard University," as taught by the late Rev. Prof. Peter J. Gomes. Then it was Q&A time. When I attend events (conferences and forums) most South Korean audiences will listen to speeches, then some occasionally ask questions. It is not unusual for there to be no questions at many events, regardless of which language is spoken. I tend to interact with audiences so they are usually warmed up and ready to ask me questions and I have had some sessions with South Korean
"No matter who says what, you should accept it with a smile and do your own work."--Mother Teresa (attributed)