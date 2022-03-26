 Skip to main content

March 26 is a special day (with Eunmi Park)

 


March 26th is a special date in Eunmi Park's life, for two different reasons, as she will explain one day. It was also special for us today because we (FSI co-founders Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee) got to spend it with her.

We set a new record today: Eunmi spent almost seven hours at our office this lovely Saturday afternoon-turned-night.

Most evenings when she records a video she is at our for three to five hours

Today she recorded two more videos for her YouTube channel.

After years of silence, Eunmi has posted six YouTube videos her first two weeks of speaking out and now has three more videos recorded to be uploaded next week. They run the range of emotions. One video is heart-warming and inspirational, one is infuriating, and the last one... I am not sure how to describe it without giving away the story, but there are some sensitive points in it.



To get ready for the video, Eunmi first sends the script to FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee. She translates it, then I (and sometimes one of our volunteer staffers) edit it. After editing, we review everything in it to confirm that the translation and edit have fully captured her points. Eunkoo is not a professional translator and I am not a professional editor, so we take care to make sure we don't distort her message.

After editing, Eunmi then practices, over and over again. When we start this process remotely, then I or one of our office volunteers will record it for her to listen to the pronunciation. 

When this is done on-site, then she will practice and practice, then she does a recording without anyone in the room. 


With her first couple of recordings, she didn't want me in the room. English is her third language, it can be a bit intimidating to have a native speaker sitting there listening while you try to speak in a language that you still aren't that familiar with.

The first few recordings I wouldn't join, but from the fifth or sixth video, I sat in anyway. That is usually the toughest recording because I stop her often and have her repeat some sentences again.

Sometimes she puts her head down on her desk in frustration, at other times she laughs, and at other times she just stares at me trying to figure out what the difference is between what she said and what I corrected.

She is still new to the world of YouTube, but is determined to make her channel great. At first, the video recordings were happening to her, but now she is happening to the videos!

Then we do the real recording. She is usually happy with the corrections, but sometimes... I am glad she is not a violent woman. Just in case, I may bring some boxing gloves with me next time so she can let out some frustration when I am having fun correcting her pronunciation.

Eunmi and Eunkoo then will review the recording together.

Then finally, done!


Well, not exactly done. Back at the office the next day, an FSI staffer will edit the video, make the video thumbnail, flyer, I will set up Facebook events to notify people in advance, we need to do other things such as come up with an appropriate title, and whatever miscellaneous things I can't recall at the moment.

Then she uploads the video! Her schedule is Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 10 pm KST. So set your alarms! 

https://www.facebook.com/events/520034369487998

www.fsi21.org/?donate

P.S.: In the last photo, she was trying to stand on her tippy-toes to make herself look taller, so I did the same thing and also used her shoulder to make myself even taller.


Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

FSI bazaar coming soon

  For the past couple of weeks, South Korean moms have been visiting our office to get prepared for a fundraising bazaar. It will be from March 28th (starting at 9 am) until April 8th (11 pm). Eleven high schools in South Korea joined the bazaar, donating items. Yes, that's what FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee just told me. I have never been to a bazaar, online or in-person, but the moms, students and Eunkoo say it is a great thing and it will raise money for FSI. Eunkoo also informed me that this is our second bazaar, which was news to me.  Here's the link:  https://fsibazaar.mysoho.com/ www.fsi21.org
Read more

FSI staff and volunteers

We still have four full-time staff members, downsized from 6 shortly before and shortly after the pandemic. However, we have been joined by three volunteers working in the office. The schedules are staggered so different volunteers come in on different days. Most of them were complaining about the photo, but I got everyone to briefly pose for a photo. Next time, I will herd hungry cats instead. Sharon first joined Freedom Speakers International in March 2015 as a student and speaker. She contacted me on her birthday. So that means I was a wonderful birthday gift for her. I believe she joined us as a part-time staffer in 2018. She is now working full-time as an accountant with FSI. She has joined every program in FSI history--studying history, public speaking, career development, and she is now our North Korean Refugee Keynote Speaker Network. I had a special reason to buy her flowers, and it isn't only because she bought me lunch last week when I insisted that she not do so. It als
Read more

Eunmi's becoming part of the FSI furniture

Wow! What a week it has been working with Eunmi Park. Has she really already uploaded 4 videos (three in English, one in Chinese) in one week? And she is back at our office today to record two more videos? One day, she was at our office for three hours, another day it was 4 1/2 hours, another day almost four hours, and today she arrived early and is working on the video.  One night she wrapped up at 11:30 pm, and another night it was after 11 pm. I help until the moment she is ready to record, then she kicks me out of the room. She's at the FSI office so often now, it seems that she is part of the furniture. It is really a big deal that Eunmi has signed with FSI to do her book as she announced in the video above. It feels like a young Michael Jordan has chosen to join a new basketball league instead of the NBA. She could have had many publishers to choose from, but she chose FSI. Eunmi first joined FSI in May 2014 shortly after she arrived in South Korea. Her sister, then Ambass
Read more

Speeches, Interviews, Books, Meetings, and even Cooking (2022-02-22)

  Item 1: Cooking Class Yesterday was a super busy day. North Korean refugee author Songmi Han came to visit, and she brought us some North Korean food with her. Some of the food was so beautiful that it looked like decoration, not food! I suggested that she should have a cooking class, and she accepted the idea and our team members seem to be excited about making it happen! Stay tuned, I will be posting an invitation via Eventbrite after she finalizes the details. I might be her assistant, with the main task of not messing up things.  Or I could do my own cooking class?  1) open the microwave door 2) put food inside 3) Stare at it for a few minutes 4) open the microwave door 5) eat. * * * Item 2: International Speech coming soon. FSI Keynote Speaker Minhee Na stopped by the office to talk about a big speech she will be having next month. We should be making an announcement soon.  * * * Item 3: FSI presentation to University Cork College (Ireland) Songmi, Bonghee Han, Eunkoo Lee and I
Read more

Taught by events

  Taught by events by Casey Lartigue Jr. 2022-03-18 The Korea Times
Read more