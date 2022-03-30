Speech to South Korean college students

* I was the featured speaker to a South Korean university class with 235 students in attendance. Songmi Han, my Greenlight to Freedom co-author, was my sidekick tonight. Last week, it was the reverse, she was the featured speaker and I was the sidekick at the parallel UN side event.
Today I had 80 minutes to speak. This speech was delivered as prepared. I didn't "practice" the speech. I was so busy handling FSI things and preparing the speech. Then after preparing, whoa! Showtime!
Given 80 minutes instead of the usual 10 to 15, I developed a new version of my speech about my career and FSI. I can divide the parts of this speech into shorter speeches.
I usually like to be interactive with audiences, but because it was not an audience of native English speakers, I decided to speak at them most of the time rather than putting them on the spot with questions.
Songmi was great in her time. She first began public speaking on February 19th, I think this was her fifth speech (with four different texts).
Greenlight to Freedom at Amazon (paperback is coming in April 2022).