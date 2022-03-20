 Skip to main content

Sports statistics

 

One of the great things about sports is that it is shut up or put up.

The rubber hits the road.

Once the game starts, what analysts and experts say is irrelevant.

There are many analysts and Fantasy Sports participants who are amazed by statistics, so much so that they forget that the main statistic is: Who won.

In this NBA game a few days ago, apparently one of the worst players in the game was Buddy Held, who hit 4 out of 20 shots. On one of my good days, I am sure that I could have outdone Mr. Held.

His teammate Malcolm Brogdon shot 11 out of 19. 

A cool statistic that is now shown is the point differential when a player was in the game. When Held, who stank up the joint with his terrible shooting, Indiana outscored Houston by seven points. When Brogdon was on the court, the team was outscored by three points.


The best player on the court for the Dallas Mavericks was Luka Doncic. In only 29 minutes, he scored 37 points. His team also had the worst point differential when he was on the court, losing by 30 points when he was in the game. Dallas lost big, so one way to look at it is that he kept the team from being completely destroyed.



