 Skip to main content

Popular posts from this blog

Speeches, Interviews, Books, Meetings, and even Cooking (2022-02-22)

  Item 1: Cooking Class Yesterday was a super busy day. North Korean refugee author Songmi Han came to visit, and she brought us some North Korean food with her. Some of the food was so beautiful that it looked like decoration, not food! I suggested that she should have a cooking class, and she accepted the idea and our team members seem to be excited about making it happen! Stay tuned, I will be posting an invitation via Eventbrite after she finalizes the details. I might be her assistant, with the main task of not messing up things.  Or I could do my own cooking class?  1) open the microwave door 2) put food inside 3) Stare at it for a few minutes 4) open the microwave door 5) eat. * * * Item 2: International Speech coming soon. FSI Keynote Speaker Minhee Na stopped by the office to talk about a big speech she will be having next month. We should be making an announcement soon.  * * * Item 3: FSI presentation to University Cork College (Ireland) Songmi, Bonghee Han, Eunkoo Lee and I
Read more

How will I know Korean culture when I see it?

A few days ago a Korean colleague mentioned that she was trying to learn about American culture. I had caught her printing out a long bilingual text explaining American history and culture, sent to her by a Korean professor. She mentioned, that after hearing Americans complain, she had gotten uncomfortable asking people their ages. She said she had stopped asking other Koreans she met. I tried to explain that Americans will discuss each other about their ages, but in context. Just my presence isn't enough context. I guess some may consider that Koreans altering their behavior to be a good thing. It is a big world, we have a lot to learn from each other. Societies evolve, outsiders sometimes have great ideas and inventions. But...I'm still in the learning stage about Korea. So at this point I'm hesitant to draw conclusions about the things I see, hear and do or to welcome the role of the lecturing visitor. I've noticed that Koreans who speak English well seem to be o
Read more

FSI staff and volunteers

We still have four full-time staff members, downsized from 6 shortly before and shortly after the pandemic. However, we have been joined by three volunteers working in the office. The schedules are staggered so different volunteers come in on different days. Most of them were complaining about the photo, but I got everyone to briefly pose for a photo. Next time, I will herd hungry cats instead. Sharon first joined Freedom Speakers International in March 2015 as a student and speaker. She contacted me on her birthday. So that means I was a wonderful birthday gift for her. I believe she joined us as a part-time staffer in 2018. She is now working full-time as an accountant with FSI. She has joined every program in FSI history--studying history, public speaking, career development, and she is now our North Korean Refugee Keynote Speaker Network. I had a special reason to buy her flowers, and it isn't only because she bought me lunch last week when I insisted that she not do so. It als
Read more

Evelyn visits FSI (2022-01-06)

  We had a great time on Thursday when North Korean refugee Evelyn Jeong visited us. She is a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International and a YouTuber with an incredible following. She first joined us last year when she spoke at both our International and Regional conferences last year. Those were her first public speeches! What was even better was Q&A when she was fun, lively, active and adorable. She talks about fun topics, but she can easily also discuss serious thoughtful topics about life. Support FSI:  https://fsi21.org/?zMeR5Cfu Join FSI on Patreon:  https://www.patreon.com/fsi21
Read more