Upcoming speeches









FSI has some public and private speech opportunities coming up soon.





March 25th, Songmi Han and Minhee Na will be speaking at a parallel event being held during the 66th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.









I have held some Zoom sessions with Songmi to help her get prepared, Minhee stopped by the office twice to talk with me about her speech.









On March 30th, FSI co-founder Casey Lartigue will be giving a speech to more than 300 South Korean university students.





* * *





On April 16th, Greenlight to Freedom co-authors Songmi Han and Casey Lartigue will be having a book talk discussion. Then later that day, Casey Lartigue will be participating in a panel discussion via Zoom at a conference based in the USA.









* * *

YouTuber Evelyn Jeong stopped by the office to talk about several things. It seems that we may be able to work together more closely than in the past!

Next month she will be giving a speech at a private event. This will be her third speech with FSI--she spoke at both our regional and international conferences in 2021, and we also had a YouTube live on her channel.





* * *





FSI is getting prepared for its 16th English speech contest. The goal is for this one to be LIVE on the Internet. You can reserve a ticket via Eventbrite , our Crowd-funding page or Facebook





We will be recruiting mentors to help the refugees get prepared for the contest.





* * *



