TNKR partnership with public charter school in the USA

Why would a public charter school educating low-income black students in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, want to partner with a grassroots start-up non-profit in South Korea providing education opportunities for North Korean refugees? And vice-versa? Tomorrow at 3 a.m. Korea time, I will be leading a brainstorming discussion on Zoom exploring the possible partnership between the unlikely allies. The school is much larger than TNKR, they have many reasons NOT to have such a partnership. Let's see if we can brainstorm some opportunities for a partnership with the school, and even examine if this partnership would be worth pursuing. If there is interest in this initiative, I would be delighted to have another call at a reasonable time for people in South Korea. The link is here at Facebook as well as our main page. https://www.facebook.com/events/197906004950269/ https://lovetnkr.org/events-calendar/3-a-m-with-tnkr-special-activities-brainstorming-session/ Here's the Zoom link for the 3 am
Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
FSI staff and volunteers

We still have four full-time staff members, downsized from 6 shortly before and shortly after the pandemic. However, we have been joined by three volunteers working in the office. The schedules are staggered so different volunteers come in on different days. Most of them were complaining about the photo, but I got everyone to briefly pose for a photo. Next time, I will herd hungry cats instead. Sharon first joined Freedom Speakers International in March 2015 as a student and speaker. She contacted me on her birthday. So that means I was a wonderful birthday gift for her. I believe she joined us as a part-time staffer in 2018. She is now working full-time as an accountant with FSI. She has joined every program in FSI history--studying history, public speaking, career development, and she is now our North Korean Refugee Keynote Speaker Network. I had a special reason to buy her flowers, and it isn't only because she bought me lunch last week when I insisted that she not do so. It als
2015-04-24 Cherie Yang speaking to the US military

  It was great speaking along with Cherie Yang and another speaker (who prefers to remain anonymous) on the US army base.  However, I forgot to inform them about one key fact: The soldiers would be dressed in military fatigues. They both stopped walking when they saw the US soldiers. The other speaker, who had served in the North Korean military, went outside to smoke a cigarette. He returned a few minutes later, then left again. Then finally he told us that he was so nervous that he wasn't sure he could give the speech. He had been taught to kill US soldiers, that US soldiers were blood-thirsty and enjoyed killing for fun. Seeing them in their uniforms alarmed him. He calmed down and gave the speech. Cherie was also quite nervous, so I asked her to stand with the soldiers to take a photo, but she refused at first. So I took her there, and took a photo with her! But as you can see from some of the photos, she was having a great time talking with the soldiers. www.lovetnkr.org/donat
