It was great speaking along with Cherie Yang and another speaker (who prefers to remain anonymous) on the US army base. However, I forgot to inform them about one key fact: The soldiers would be dressed in military fatigues. They both stopped walking when they saw the US soldiers. The other speaker, who had served in the North Korean military, went outside to smoke a cigarette. He returned a few minutes later, then left again. Then finally he told us that he was so nervous that he wasn't sure he could give the speech. He had been taught to kill US soldiers, that US soldiers were blood-thirsty and enjoyed killing for fun. Seeing them in their uniforms alarmed him. He calmed down and gave the speech. Cherie was also quite nervous, so I asked her to stand with the soldiers to take a photo, but she refused at first. So I took her there, and took a photo with her! But as you can see from some of the photos, she was having a great time talking with the soldiers. www.lovetnkr.org/donat