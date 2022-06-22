Why did June 22nd end?









My day started at 7 a.m. with me doing a voice recording for a university.









* * *













Greenlight to Freedom sold some more copies so it bounced up in a few categories.





* * *















We had lunch with executives of a foundation. Jin Park, formerly of the National Assembly and now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, happened to be having lunch nearby. We gave him a signed copy of Greenlight to Freedom.









He gave a moving testimonial about me last year.





* * *











After lunch, FSI's co-founders Casey Lartigue & Eunkoo Lee returned to the office with Songmi Han. She finished signing copies of the book.





On Instagram she wrote: "I'm sure today is my lucky day."





* * *













I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee with an incredible story that he may tell one day.

* * *













Evelyn Jeong stopped by for the second consecutive day to work on her book.





* * *





The day started with an article in the Korea Times. It ended with dinner at the Seoul Press Club with top executives, editors and columnists with the Korea Times.









My former editor at the Korea Times who is now the president and publisher.













At the suggestion of one of the top executives, I gave a copy of Greenlight to a professor at the meeting.









This was probably the most incredible moment. A former Miss Korea not only recognized me but she said that we participated in a roundtable discussion a few years ago. She said that I made an incredible impression on her. I couldn't remember which event she was referring to, but it was great to hear!

















* * *











Jeong-cheol Lee was featured on Arirang TV Radio. At the Korea Times dinner I posted the photo about the event on Instagram then took a screen shot when James was on.



* * *







Eunkoo Lee and I were in another Eunmi Park video, uploaded at 10 pm.