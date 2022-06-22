 Skip to main content

Why did June 22nd end?

 


My day started at 7 a.m. with me doing a voice recording for a university.

When I got to work, I found that I was part of a Korea Times Interview with Songmi Han.

* * *



Greenlight to Freedom sold some more copies so it bounced up in a few categories.

* * *




We had lunch with executives of a foundation. Jin Park, formerly of the National Assembly and now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, happened to be having lunch nearby. We gave him a signed copy of Greenlight to Freedom. 


He gave a moving testimonial about me last year.

* * *



After lunch, FSI's co-founders Casey Lartigue & Eunkoo Lee returned to the office with Songmi Han. She finished signing copies of the book.


On Instagram she wrote: "I'm sure today is my lucky day."

* * *



I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee with an incredible story that he may tell one day.
* * *



Evelyn Jeong stopped by for the second consecutive day to work on her book.

* * *

The day started with an article in the Korea Times. It ended with dinner at the Seoul Press Club with top executives, editors and columnists with the Korea Times.


My former editor at the Korea Times who is now the president and publisher.



At the suggestion of one of the top executives, I gave a copy of Greenlight to a professor at the meeting.


This was probably the most incredible moment. A former Miss Korea not only recognized me but she said that we participated in a roundtable discussion a few years ago. She said that I made an incredible impression on her. I couldn't remember which event she was referring to, but it was great to hear!




* * *



Jeong-cheol Lee was featured on Arirang TV Radio. At the Korea Times dinner I posted the photo about the event on Instagram then took a screen shot when James was on.

* * *


Eunkoo Lee and I were in another Eunmi Park video, uploaded at 10 pm.

* * *

H.L. Mencken wrote that editorial writers need to get out of the office at least once a week. Today I met with:
* A top-level government official I have known for about a decade.
* Foundation executives
* North Korean refugees
* a former Miss Korea remembered a meeting we had several years ago.
* Newspaper columnists, editors and executives
* at 7 am, I did a voice recording for a university.
* Counseling a volunteer
* Checking many things
* in addition to those things, I was featured in a newspaper article and YouTube video.

That is some of the fun stuff that I did today!

Waiting for me at the office: Two books that I need to edit.



I have many requests that are waiting for, I need to edit some speeches, keep our donors updated, recruit people for our two events this weekend, raise money for a trip to the USA, etc.

Throughout my professional career I have had people tell me to slow down, that I'm doing so many things that they can't keep up. I usually respond by telling them that this is the way I live and that as long as I don't get confused that things will be fine.

Occasionaly people contact me, asking if I can tell them about my upcoming activities. That usually takes a few minutes. People ask me to reflect on what I just did, and that takes even more time. I have learned that supporters are fine with just one update a week, but those updates are so long that I doubt they read them.

