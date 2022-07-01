Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees: Yuna (2022-07-01)

This morning North Korean refugee Yuna Jung was the featured speaker to a group of tourists visiting South Korea.





I gave introductory remarks about FSI and some background information about North Korean refugees. I wanted to be clear that Yuna's English was great before she ever met us. It is natural for organizations to take credit for everyone who joins them, but I make it clear that it was a good sign for us as an organization that a high-level English speaker like Yuna joined us. She has many connections, and many people know her, she doesn't need to be affiliated with an organization. She chose us in 2019 and has stayed with us ever since.





They had many questions for Yuna and praised Freedom Speakers International for making such an event possible.





Yuna gave a speech without any notes and then answered the questions as if she read them in advance.