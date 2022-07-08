Seoul Libertarian Meetup (2022-07-08)





Last night I joined a meeting with members of the Seoul Libertarian Party Meetup Group. I learned that there are some Libertarian politicians who have won political office, including one who is in the state senate of Wyoming.





George Whitfield, the founder of the Seoul Libertarian Meetup Group, has been a member of the party since 1979. He started the Seoul Libertarian Meetup group more than a decade ago (it could now be almost two). I have known George for at least a decade.