Calling my name (Songmi on Yumika's YouTube channel)

It is so wonderful when a North Korean refugee you wrote a book with mentions you during an interview. I'm the "with" author so that means that for many I am better unseen and unheard. But I'm not the typical "with" author. The book was my idea and I wrote it.
Songmi explained how she first got involved with FSI, going back to when we were TNKR.
Then yes! They started talking about me!
Songmi told the audience that I wrote the book with her.
In your faces, you stupid conspiracy theorists!
Greenlight to Freedom is available on Amazon and Kyobo. Thank you so much to Yumi for highlighting Greenlight.
Yumi is hilarious! She pretended to read the book, using simple English "Thank you very much."
Yumi has 245,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.
Here are all four parts of the interview with Songmi.
