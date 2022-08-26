Calling my name (Songmi on Yumika's YouTube channel)





It is so wonderful when a North Korean refugee you wrote a book with mentions you during an interview. I'm the "with" author so that means that for many I am better unseen and unheard. But I'm not the typical "with" author. The book was my idea and I wrote it.













Songmi explained how she first got involved with FSI, going back to when we were TNKR.









Then yes! They started talking about me!



