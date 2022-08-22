Yuna's speech to tourists (2022-08-22)





Yuna Jung, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, was the featured speaker with a group of college students visiting from the USA.





Yuna has been a regular commentator on South Korean TV since 2017 and giving speeches in English since 2019 (she won FSI's 11th English speech contest).





When audience members ask her a question it seems that she has been waiting for them to answer. There is no hesitation, she has answers that are a mixture of humor, information, and enthusiasm but also seriousness and joy.













Yuna has some hilarious stories. She says some of them in her speeches but Q&A is when she really shines.









Yuna was the winner of FSI's 11th English Speech Contest, in September 2020.







Next month, Yuna will be a featured speaker at the Asia Liberty Forum 2022.