Yuna's speech to tourists (2022-08-22)

Yuna Jung, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, was the featured speaker with a group of college students visiting from the USA.
Yuna has been a regular commentator on South Korean TV since 2017 and giving speeches in English since 2019 (she won FSI's 11th English speech contest).
When audience members ask her a question it seems that she has been waiting for them to answer. There is no hesitation, she has answers that are a mixture of humor, information, and enthusiasm but also seriousness and joy.
Yuna has some hilarious stories. She says some of them in her speeches but Q&A is when she really shines.
Yuna was the winner of FSI's 11th English Speech Contest, in September 2020.
Next month, Yuna will be a featured speaker at the Asia Liberty Forum 2022.
At a few moments, she did show her anger about the way North Koreans are treated as well as about a few other things.
When I asked if we should take a photo at the end the students were jockeying for the opportunity to stand next to Yuna.
During Yuna's presentation I referred to passages in books by Songmi Han and Wonchae Han to add more perspective.
Before starting the event, FSI's co-founders introduced about the organization and also gave some background information about North Korean refugees. As I told Eunkoo, we are often the Ralph Abernathy to Martin Luther King Jr., warming up the crowd and getting them prepared for the featured speaker.
I asked the students a few questions, they had no idea. I told them, "You are going to learn today!"
Eunkoo Lee says that she is shy, but she also seems to be gaining confidence as a public speaker.
Thanks to our supporters we can do this kind of work.