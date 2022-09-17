Today September 5th is my birthday! I cele brated by giving a speech at the Daejin Girls' School in Seoul. They cheered my every word and made me feel like the celebrity they think I am. If I had fallen off the stage then they would have blamed school staff for not properly preparing the stage. They engaged with me by asking questions based on what I said during my 90-minute speech (with interpretation by FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee). A few years ago when I gave speeches to South Korean students I could expect them to be too shy to ask questions or for them to read questions written by their teachers. But not tonight! I was introduced by one of the teachers at the school. She told them that it was my birthday. They sang happy birthday to me. After the speech, it was photo time! They had already looked me up in the world of the Internet so they think I am a celebrity. We met with one of the school leaders. He had joined the speech and said he was impressed and had learned a lot. FS