Birthday speech at Daejin Girls' HS (2022-09-05)

They engaged with me by asking questions based on what I said during my 90-minute speech (with interpretation by FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee). A few years ago when I gave speeches to South Korean students I could expect them to be too shy to ask questions or for them to read questions written by their teachers. But not tonight!
FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee pointed out that they were asking questions even though Q&A started at 7:30 p.m. They were active and alert.
* * *
Over the years I have worked on my birthday on weekends, such as having two (or was it three?) orientation sessions in one day. I have had other working birthdays, which is quite a change because when I was in the USA I rarely worked on my birthday.
* * *
The day started with FSI staff treating me to lunch, cake, and their singing of Happy Birthday.
* * *
