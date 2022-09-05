 Skip to main content

Birthday speech at Daejin Girls' HS (2022-09-05)

 


Today September 5th is my birthday! I celebrated by giving a speech at the Daejin Girls' School in Seoul. They cheered my every word and made me feel like the celebrity they think I am. If I had fallen off the stage then they would have blamed school staff for not properly preparing the stage.

They engaged with me by asking questions based on what I said during my 90-minute speech (with interpretation by FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee). A few years ago when I gave speeches to South Korean students I could expect them to be too shy to ask questions or for them to read questions written by their teachers. But not tonight!


I was introduced by one of the teachers at the school. She told them that it was my birthday. They sang happy birthday to me.



After the speech, it was photo time! They had already looked me up in the world of the Internet so they think I am a celebrity.






















We met with one of the school leaders. He had joined the speech and said he was impressed and had learned a lot.



FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee pointed out that they were asking questions even though Q&A started at 7:30 p.m. They were active and alert.

* * *

Over the years I have worked on my birthday on weekends, such as having two (or was it three?) orientation sessions in one day. I have had other working birthdays, which is quite a change because when I was in the USA I rarely worked on my birthday.

* * *

The day started with FSI staff treating me to lunch, cake, and their singing of Happy Birthday.

* * *

By the way, you can support my organization's activities with a donation on Facebook, PayPal or the 5-2 Foundation or by purchasing Greenlight to Freedom for yourself or a friend.

Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
Read more

FSI's new board of directors + Evelyn

The co-founders of Freedom Speakers International (FSI) met with the new Board of Directors. Through a unanimous vote, the board selected the new chairman of FSI. FSI will be making some other changes and upgrades over the coming months. Selecting a board of directors is a very serious thing for an organization. Eunkoo and I are co-founders and co-presidents, but the board has the power to fire the top executives. Eunkoo prepared everything for the meeting. We discussed FSI's main activities and plans for the future. The highlight was when I introduced details about the writing of Songmi Han's memoir, Greenlight to Freedom ,  and our plans for a trip to the USA. * * * North Korean refugee Youtuber Evelyn Jeong stopped by the office to work on her book. She stayed here for several hours. * * * In the evening another North Korean refugee dropped by to get feedback about public speaking. She said it felt like the session was worth $1 million to her.
Read more

The last three days with FSI!

  August 20-22, 2022 with Freedom Speakers International (FSI) August 20 Voices from the North: Speech Contest Several North Korean refugees competing in FSI's 16th English Speech Contest explained why they are joining. Check out the Korea Times! https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2022/08/728_334706.html * * * August 20 Greenlight to Freedom mentioned by Yeonmi Park Yeonmi Park, FSI's first North Korean Refugee Ambassador, mentioned Songmi Han, author of FSI's second book, during her YouTube video , starting shortly after the 3:15 mark. https://youtu.be/1NRT5Q8e4tk?t=199 * * * August 21 Voices from the North:  North Korean's bubble of certainty Lee Seo-hyun, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, is a North Korean defector who recently launched a  GoFundMe  after she was recently accepted into the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University). She delivered the following speech at TEDxUCLA on June 4, 2022.  https://www.koreatim
Read more

Yuna's speech to tourists (2022-08-22)

Yuna Jung, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, was the featured speaker with a group of college students visiting from the USA. Yuna has been a regular commentator on South Korean TV since 2017 and giving speeches in English since 2019 (she won FSI's 11th English speech contest). When audience members ask her a question it seems that she has been waiting for them to answer. There is no hesitation, she has answers that are a mixture of humor, information, and enthusiasm but also seriousness and joy. Yuna has some hilarious stories. She says some of them in her speeches but Q&A is when she really shines. Yuna was the winner of FSI's 11th English Speech Contest, in September 2020. Next month, Yuna will be a featured speaker at the Asia Liberty Forum 2022. At a few moments, she did show her anger about the way North Koreans are treated as well as about a few other things. When I asked if we should take a photo at the end the students were jockeying for the op
Read more