2022-11-22 KAA Friendship Night





I have been on the board of directors of the Korea-America Association since February 2021. Tonight I joined my first KAA Friendship Night.





"Friendship” is an understatement for the night. At times, it seemed that I was close friends with everyone in the room. At times, I was getting swarmed by KAA members and friends.





Thankfully FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee joined me, she was able to quickly explain details about FSI and she captured some of the wonderful moments during the night.









On October 31st, I was a discussant at a seminar hosted by the Hana Foundation. This ambassador was one of the speakers there that day, it was great seeing him again, we will be visiting his country’s embassy soon.













This North Korean refugee came over to talk with me. She recently met Songmi Han but she didn’t know that I was the person who wrote Songmi’s book.









It was great meeting these US military members.











No, I didn't win an award. I won a pair of sunglasses during the raffle.



















Eunkoo Lee explained to them about FSI is and I think she even praised me as she explained.





He's an official with the US Embassy.



Kim Suk-woo, former vice minister of the Unification Ministry. I first met him 10 years ago when he was on the board of the Mulmangcho School and I was the International Cooperation Advisor.



Eunkoo Lee won a bag during the raffle. She said she would give it to her father.