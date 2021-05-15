Evelyn Jeong at "What Freedom Means to Me" 2021-05-15

Evelyn Jeong gave her second public speech at FSI's "What Freedom Means to Me" regional conference on May 15, 2021. Her first public speech? At FSI's "From NK to the USA" conference on April 3, 2021.
I was delighted to then join her during Q&A. Understandably, she was nervous during her speech, but she definitely relaxed during Q&A.
Then after we finished the speech and Q&A, it was then photo time! Yes, that is Yuna Jung with us!
We had an impromptu discussion on her YouTube channel last month.
Here's her Welcoming Message for the May 15th conference.