 Skip to main content

"Parting is such sorrow"

 


When we met Eunhee Park six years ago, she used a different name. Now her name has become known by many people.

She was at the ABC level of English. Now she engages in high-level discussions in English about a variety of topics.

She had never given a public speech. She has now given speeches around the world and been interviewed by various media outlets. As I wrote a few years ago, she went "from ABC to TED."

She was thinking about going to college--now she is a college graduate and has the graduation photos to prove it.

She hadn't traveled abroad--now she is a world traveler who has visited numerous countries, as an explorer, an employee and learner.

She had never done a radio interview--three weeks ago, we were live on the radio again, probably for about the fourth or fifth time.

She had never been on TV. She became a TV personality and we were even on TV together a few times ("On My Way to Meet You," on TVN's "Little Big Heroes," Arirang TV, and other shows).

She had never been on YouTube--we have recorded several interviews together, including a live stream. (Workable Words, Liberty21, LiveStream, Workable Words. As far as I know, she is the only person to convince FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee to do a 1:1 interview.

She says that we introduced her to a new world, that we gave her her name. Although she has engaged with many people and organizations during her metamorphosis, she singled out FSI during an interview a few days ago with Radio Free Asia.

During every meeting with her, I felt like a better person, that the work we had done with FSI was worth it. And she was never embarrassed to praise me for my birthday and calling me a special human being in her life

She says that she learned about volunteering and civil society from us. She has donated and raised almost $3,000 for the organization and became the Advocacy Fellow for Giving Tuesday Korea.

She will be leaving Korea soon, it was fantastic to catch up with her on Saturday night to make some final wonderful memories.

Here are some of the photos of us together over the years.















Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

Photo Zone + autograph session (2021-12-09)

  I gave a speech yesterday at an elementary school in the suburbs of Seoul. I gave a speech, but it seems that I went there to pose for photos and to sign autographs. I should have known that this would be unlike most speeches. The elementary school kids were already greeting me as soon as I walked in with a mixture of English and Korean. They were clearly enjoying my speech. No kidding, it was about Harvard University. I stole some of the points from a class that I took at Harvard, "The Idea and History of Harvard University," as taught by the late Rev. Prof. Peter J. Gomes. Then it was Q&A time. When I attend events (conferences and forums) most South Korean audiences will listen to speeches, then some occasionally ask questions. It is not unusual for there to be no questions at many events, regardless of which language is spoken. I tend to interact with audiences so they are usually warmed up and ready to ask me questions and I have had some sessions with South Korean
Read more

Giving Tuesday Korea 2021--preparation

  We had our first recording for Giving Tuesday Korea 2021.  Stay tuned for more details. Yuna Jung She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She is now joining Giving Tuesday Korea as an Advocacy Fellow. Eunhee Park She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She joined Giving Tuesday Korea in 2020 as an Advocacy Fellow. Eunhee wrote about it on her Patreon.  https://www.patreon.com/posts/pre-recording-58682758 Casey Lartigue Jr. He's the founding Executive Director of Giving Tuesday Korea. He did the recording in one take. That's probably because Eunkoo Lee, Liasion Director of Giving Tuesday Korea, wasn't there to correct him. Lee Seungjoon He's an active member of the FSI-Global High School Union. Check out the Giving Tuesday Korea Running Club .
Read more

2019-12-01 Harvard annual alumni dinner

It was great, as usual, I have attended several years in a row. Some of the usual dignitaries were there, I renewed acquaintances with some Harvard grads I only see at the dinner. It was clear that TNKR was well-known, some of the Harvard graduates are even on my mailing list . Not many are on the TNKR donor list, so I still have some work to do. Support TNKR: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Read more

Koreans don't care (except when they do) (2021-11-28)

  The last three days I have met with some of the South Koreans who made it possible for Freedom Speakers International (FSI) to become an official organization, to upgrade our office, and to survive a global pandemic. On Friday, we had lunch with the owners of the Haanong Furniture Company. They have donated more to us than anyone in our history, and they have done so at critical points in our history. We were under gentle pressure to move out of our first office. They made a major donation to us that would cover 1/3rd of the deposit and have made other large donations to us. They commanded to us on Friday to tell them when we need some support. Their support has taken a lot of pressure off us. We have the dumbest financial model in history. We don't charge our customers/beneficiaries. We keep programming free for North Korean refugees but that means that we must go out and raise the money elsewhere. Thankfully, Haanong has been there for us for three years now. The story of how t
Read more

Speech at Handong Global University (2021-11-10)

I had a great time speaking at Handong Global University in Pohang, Korea. They treated my speech like it was a big deal and treated me like I was a VIP. They insisted on even carrying my bags around. When I was on the train coming back to Seoul, I was wondering why I was returning. My schedule was arranged by FSI co-president Eunkoo Lee and Handong Global University staff. That meant I didn't have a free moment to myself.  I had one meeting after another. Even if I had tried to get lost, it seemed there would have been someone from Handong Global University waiting there to point me in the right direction. I had a wonderful meeting with a North Korean refugee who drove 40 miles to meet me. She had recently learned about FSI. She gave me her book, which then started the fight. I saw the price of the book, so I insisted on buying it from her. Many people want free copies of a book, even though authors put so much time into them. Some people even ask for free copies before you finish
Read more