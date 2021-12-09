Photo Zone + autograph session (2021-12-09)

 Skip to main content

I gave a speech yesterday at an elementary school in the suburbs of Seoul. I gave a speech, but it seems that I went there to pose for photos and to sign autographs.

I should have known that this would be unlike most speeches. The elementary school kids were already greeting me as soon as I walked in with a mixture of English and Korean.

They were clearly enjoying my speech. No kidding, it was about Harvard University. I stole some of the points from a class that I took at Harvard, "The Idea and History of Harvard University," as taught by the late Rev. Prof. Peter J. Gomes.

Then it was Q&A time. When I attend events (conferences and forums) most South Korean audiences will listen to speeches, then some occasionally ask questions. It is not unusual for there to be no questions at many events, regardless of which language is spoken. I tend to interact with audiences so they are usually warmed up and ready to ask me questions and I have had some sessions with South Koreans asking me questions during my speeches.

Yesterday was a thunderstorm of questions. They were asking mostly in Korean, but some had imperative questions in English that were asked with great enthusiasm.

I also knew that Q&A would be great when the first question was: "How can you be so handsome? You are much smarter and more handsome than my teacher."

Oh yeah! This was definitely my audience! I told the girl who asked me such a great question that I definitely wanted to take a photo with her after the speech.






After Q&A, I kept my promise. Confirming that I would really take a photo with her was the opening shot of World War III. Everyone wanted a photo with me. We first started with the group photo. Then I joined them, which started World War IV. Everyone wanted to stand next to me.



We weren't done. Everyone then wanted individual photos with me. So I became the photo zone for them.
















And we still weren't done! Someone got the idea of getting my autograph. Which started World War V, as they wanted autographs and handshakes.


They were told to line up for autographs. And after the autographs, World War VI started when everyone wanted a selfie with me.























It reminded me of another day when I spoke at an international school.

Notes for people who weren't there but have comments or want to debate about things:

* I have received two vaccination shots although, of course, few things in this world are perfect or guaranteed.
* The parents requested that I not wear a mask. I never got the explanation about why.
* The parents gave approval for their children to be photographed and seemed to hope for it. One has even posted a video, see below.
* That was at a South Korean public school. I have also spoken to other groups of South Korean public school students who apparently had passed away as I was speaking, but came back to life once I stopped talking.
* I didn't get paid for giving this speech, but it was a beautiful time and I will never forget the day.

Thank you to FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee for joining me during the event, and thanks to both her and the teacher for taking so many photos (I may add more later).

