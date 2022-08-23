The last three days with FSI!

August 20-22, 2022 with Freedom Speakers International (FSI)
August 20
Voices from the North: Speech Contest
Several North Korean refugees competing in FSI's 16th English Speech Contest explained why they are joining. Check out the Korea Times! https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2022/08/728_334706.html
* * *
August 20
Greenlight to Freedom mentioned by Yeonmi Park
Yeonmi Park, FSI's first North Korean Refugee Ambassador, mentioned Songmi Han, author of FSI's second book, during her YouTube video, starting shortly after the 3:15 mark.
https://youtu.be/1NRT5Q8e4tk?t=199
* * *
August 21
Voices from the North: North Korean's bubble of certainty
Lee Seo-hyun, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, is a North Korean defector who recently launched a GoFundMe after she was recently accepted into the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University). She delivered the following speech at TEDxUCLA on June 4, 2022.
* * *
August 22, 2022
North Korean defectors with tourists
Yuna Jung, a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International, was the featured speaker with a group of college students visiting from the USA.
* * *
Eunmi's speech to tourists visiting South Korea
Eunmi Park was the featured speaker at an event with tourists visiting from the USA.
* * *
Ongoing
Songmi Han was interviewed by a YouTube influencer (in Korean). Part 1 [한송미_1부] and Part 2 [한송미_2부] . Both videos have more than 100,000 views. And part 3 should be coming today.
* * *
CONFIRMED!
Yuna Jung has been added to the lineup of speakers at Asia Liberty Forum 2022 in Manila.
Support FSI's activities by becoming a member of our Patreon:
* * *
This Friday, a North Korean refugee in FSI will be interviewed on TBS eFM. Details are coming soon!