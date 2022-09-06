Encore! Encore! Encore speech at Daejin Girls' HS (2022-09-06)





Last night I celebrated my birthday with a speech at Daejin Girls' High School. Yesterday's speech was about Harvard University. I returned today to give a speech about volunteering.

If I am ever in a bad mood then I will contact the school to ask if they will let me speak to the students.

It was another great evening. The last two nights they heard me speak for a total of three hours, and they remained focused the entire time.

One of the teachers at the school took many photos that she will be sending to me soon.













FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee was the interpreter although the students demonstrated that they understood most of what I said.

Tonight because the topic was volunteering and we mentioned FSI, I made it a point to make sure Eunkoo (a shy lady) said something. And she did!





SELFIE TIME





I have never asked anyone to take a selfie, but I have agreed to join selfies with others. The last two nights I have been a photo zone.





























































Meeting with teachers





After meeting with students I met with teachers at the school as well as from other schools who came to interview me about North Korean refugee students.











